2 arrested in altercation in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man and woman were arrested Saturday night after an altercation in the southwest part of the city that left a victim with serious injuries.

A captain with Pierre Police said in a news release officers were called to the area of the 300 block of South Central for a fight. Authorities arriving on scene found 54-year-old Darin Garvatt hitting a defenseless person.

As officers tried to break it up, 51-year-old Julie Hamaker attempted to stop them.

Garvatt is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Hamaker was arrested for obstructing a police officer, and a separate warrant.

