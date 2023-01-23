SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Friday night.

During briefing Monday morning, police reviewed details of the crash. An officer tried to pull over a driver on Sycamore Avenue. Instead of stopping, police say the driver ran a red light at 10th Street and crashed into another vehicle. Multiple people in that vehicle went to the hospital, but police do not have information on their injuries.

The driver and passenger who police attempted to stop are in jail, facing several charges.

25-year-old Collin Hansen is charged with vehicular battery, hit and run and DUI. Passenger Ethan Stewart is a parole absconder.

Collin Hansen Ethan Stewart

According to court records, both men have a history of drug charges.