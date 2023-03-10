RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man and woman are behind bars this morning after a Wednesday night pursuit.

Police say an SUV failed to stop at the intersection of North Maple Avenue and Knollwood Drive. Officers tried to stop it, but the SUV sped up.

The pursuit went south on Lacrosse Street before heading east on I-90.

When the SUV stopped after passing Exit 60, the driver ran on foot while the passenger threw something out the window.

Police say it was determined to be a handgun with the serial number filed off. Authorities say a syringe with meth was found in the SUV.

The driver, 39-year-old Joseph Birdshead, is facing a list of charges, including Aggravated Eluding, and multiple possession charges.

The passenger, 37-year-old Doris Romero, is facing a drug charge.