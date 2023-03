SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man and woman are behind bars and police are searching for a third person following a business break-in.

It happened early Friday morning near the intersection of West Russell and North Westport, in the northwest part of town.

Police say the trio broke out windows and were running away when officers arrived.

Elias Legesse Shaeleigh Brokenrope

So far they’ve made two arrests.

The man and woman are charged with burglary and intentional damage to property.