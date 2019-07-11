$2.8 million contract awarded for breach repairs on Missouri River in southwestern Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KELO) — A levee breach in southwestern Iowa that caused the closure of Interstate 29 for multiple days because of flooding is getting more attention from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

The Omaha District of the corp announced it had awarded a $2.76 million contract to Weston Solutions, Inc. of West Chester, Pennsylvania. The contract calls for the breach to built up near Hamburg, Iowa so a minimum level of protection can be provided during repairs of infrastructure behind the original levee. The initial breach closure is scheduled to be completed within 45 calendar days. 

