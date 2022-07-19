SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everybody has been complaining about high gas prices for months now.

While prices are slowly going down, drivers really caught a break Tuesday at one Sioux Falls gas station thanks to a politically staged event that wants to send a message.

“You can start pumping gas now,”

The Friendly Fuel off of Benson Road was very friendly today, selling gas at just $2.38 a gallon.

“I think that’s pretty awesome, that’s a great deal for the community with the economy like it is, it’s really going to help,” Richard Tracy said.

“I think it’s a helluva a good deal,” Harley Ellis said.

Harley Ellis got here early, because he knew if he didn’t, he’d be waiting for a long time.

“I was one of the first ones in line, but I was up in the parking lot and they sent me over here so it’s been an hour,” Ellis said.

The cheap gas is being sponsored by Americans For Prosperity, a political organization, that’s holding events like this at gas stations all across America.

“Gas was $2.38 when our current President took office and today as you know it’s $4.50-$4.60-$4.70 per gallon and we are lowering the price of gas back to where it was when President Biden took office,” state director Keith Moore said.

The group says the Biden Administrations’s policies are contributing to skyrocketing prices, hurting South Dakota’s working-class families.

But the Biden Administration blames the high price of gas on a number of factors, including the war in Ukraine and the global pandemic.

“You just can’t blame it on one guy, it takes a whole bunch of situations going on that messes everything up,” Ellis said.

Regardless of who you blame, these drivers are happy right now.

“I appreciate it, I hope everyone does,” Tracy said.,

The gas station offered the cheap gas for an hour and a half and in that time they were able to fill up 150 vehicles.

“It makes me feel good, because we do something for our community and my customers are happy and we’re happy, so it’s all good things,” gas station manager Melody Seney said.

“It would normally be $70, now it’s $35.30,” Ellis said.