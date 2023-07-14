SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re halfway through meteorological summer and the halfway mark is different than what we’ve had during the first half.

The weekend will bring in cool temperatures as afternoon highs retreat to the low 80s and 70s in eastern KELOLAND. The cool air will also stick around for early next week. But we’ve had a lot of heat in eastern KELOLAND for the first half of the summer. Remember, I’m talking meteorological summer which are the months of June, July, and August.

Here’s a look at how the heat has stacked up so far this summer.

Sioux Falls leads the list with 16 days of 90-degree heat, followed by Aberdeen and Pierre both at 13 days.

Rapid City hasn’t recorded a 90…yet.

The heat took its toll as drought dominated the headlines in eastern KELOLAND during the beginning of the summer, but that’s been slowly improving with recent rain.

The short-term forecast calls for temperatures to remain near or below average, BUT we are looking at information that suggests widespread 90s will return during the last week of July. This is when Rapid City will also get in on the 90s.

So, any rain you can get will be beneficial as the heat will return in about a week and a half.