SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two persons were charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of male this morning in northeastern Rapid City, police said.

Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns From Scout, 28, were arrested and charged, Rapid City Police said. The victim was found dead from assault wounds in an alleyway behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North.

The incident continues to be under investigation.