SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at Casey’s in Sioux Falls, you might want to double-check your ticket.

The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey’s General store located on East 10th Street.

If your ticket matches the winning numbers, you can claim your prize at a South Dakota Lottery validation center.

No one won the record-breaking jackpot prize.

The next drawing will be Monday night.