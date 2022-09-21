SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year South Dakota set a record. But not a good one. We had more suicides than ever before.

198 people ended their lives last year in South Dakota. For every suicide death, there are 27 people who attempt and 275 people who seriously think about it.

The fact that, that many people, seriously contemplate taking their own life shows we all have people in our own lives, who we care about who are struggling. And we don’t even know it.

“Having those suicidal thoughts is more widespread than people even realize because so many times people keep that to themselves. They don’t share that with their family they don’t share that with their friends,” 211 Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.



Studies show suicide is not a slow build up to action, it waxes and wanes, and thoughts of suicide come and go.

That’s why Psychiatrist Mathew Stanley, says one of the best prevention methods is putting a delay between the thought and the action. Give it enough time and the thought will go away.

“The problem with suicides is they are 90 some percent lethal when you use a firearm you’re going to end your life. So one of the biggest things we want to do in creating that delay between the thought and the action is to keep our firearms in a safe place either get them out of the house if you have someone with suicidal thoughts, lock them up, use a gun lock,” Stanley said.

Dr. Stanley says we are good people who live good lives however, our access to guns may be another reason South Dakota is always in the top ten in suicides.

Dr. Stanley says asking people if they are doing ok can go a long way in preventing suicide.

“I think we all know some of the warning signs, we’ve seen people who look depressed, we’ve seen people who have a change in their behavior you know things that used to interest them and things that used to really rev them up and they used to enjoy, they seem to have no interest in they are withdrawing for others, you know it may be very obvious they are not eating well or sleeping well they are no loner engaging in activities,” Stanley said.

Stanley and other mental health professionals are encouraged by the creation of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The calls are answered at the 211 Helpline Center. Kittams says the new line is doing what it was designed to do. 3 digits are just easier to remember than a 1-800 number.

Education, awareness and the ability and desire to reach out to those in crisis are the keys to stop suicide numbers from increasing even further.