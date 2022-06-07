RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department played a big role on the night of the 1972 Flood.

This fire truck, Engine 6, is an eight-cylinder Detroit diesel with a manual transmission and a 500 gallon tank.

It was working the night of the flood.

“According to the log books that we’ve seen, most of the actions that were taken that night were rescuing people and helping people in the flood water. There were fires that happened that night but most of those were put on the back burner. And the primary mission of the fire department that night was rescue operations and trying to preserve life,” Fire Operations Division Chief Brian Povandra, owner, said.

The fire truck will be on display tomorrow and Thursday during the 50th commemoration of the flood.