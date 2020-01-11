192 new U.S. citizens love land of the free

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to America! That was the greeting today at the Washington Pavilion as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed nearly 200 new U.S. citizens to our country.

The singing of the National Anthem was a great patriotic way for these immigrants to celebrate their new U.S. citizenships.

They came from all over the world, mostly to find a better place.

Like Khalid Emshadi from Libya, who escaped the civil war in his home country.

“To be a US citizen, I feel safer, I’m in a safe place for me and my family my kids as well as a good education system and health system, we can enjoy those,” Emshadi said.

Mark and Natasha Penner came from Canada. They now live in Brookings.

“We’ve been working on this a long time over 16 years, so we’re just excited to be a part of a great country that has lots of opportunities to grow that allows us to be who we want to be,” Natasha said.

“America has always been a nation of immigrants,” Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy said.

Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy, who presided over today’s ceremony, told the new citizens they now have certain privileges and should take them seriously; like serving on jury duty and the right to vote.

“I can’t think of anyway that would be better to celebrate your new status as citizens than to prepare yourself to take part in our democracy by voting,” Duffy said.

Judge Duffy also told them that the contributions of immigrants have helped shape and define our country that we know today.

To learn more about what it takes to become a U.S. citizen, click here.