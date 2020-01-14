Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Inwood Christian Round Lake-Brewster West Lyon Community

Latest population estimate for Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sioux-falls-skycam2c117de206ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_401174520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The population in Sioux Falls continues to rise.

According to the City of Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services annual estimate, the population in Sioux Falls is estimated at 190,750. That’s 3,550 more people, a 1.9 percent raise over the previous 12 months. 

Since January 1, 2000, Sioux Falls has had a 67,000-person increase. The last U.S. Census Bureau estimate in July 2018, showed a nearly 5,000 estimated growth.  

KELOLAND News will continue to dig into the numbers and have more coverage throughout the day on-air and online. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests