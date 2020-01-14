Latest population estimate for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The population in Sioux Falls continues to rise.

According to the City of Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services annual estimate, the population in Sioux Falls is estimated at 190,750. That’s 3,550 more people, a 1.9 percent raise over the previous 12 months.

Since January 1, 2000, Sioux Falls has had a 67,000-person increase. The last U.S. Census Bureau estimate in July 2018, showed a nearly 5,000 estimated growth.

KELOLAND News will continue to dig into the numbers and have more coverage throughout the day on-air and online.