SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls assault landed two 19-year-olds in jail and a man in the hospital, police say.

Ashley Donovan Junior Ian Herrera

Police say Ashley Donovan Junior and Ian Herrera were seen punching and kicking a 34-year-old man, leaving him unconscious with significant head injuries.

The man was later taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, officials say.

Both 19-year-olds are charged with aggravated assault.

Police say they may have known the victim, but investigators aren’t sure why they were fighting.