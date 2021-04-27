19-year-old woman facing child abuse charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is in jail facing child abuse charges.

Police say 19-yea- old Teanna Quinn was intoxicated while walking around with two young children… a 5-year old and an 8-month old child.

A person called police after noticing the woman appeared intoxicated when they asked if she needed a ride.

“Not sure the time frame that she had the kids but it took officers a little bit to track her down she was kind of wandering around.”

Police say both kids are fine. Quinn faces two charges, abuse or cruelty to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.