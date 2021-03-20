19-year-old woman dead following two-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash north of Yankton Friday afternoon.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited was travelling southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it collided with a 2018 Freightliner Tractor and Trailer that was northbound on the highway.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Chrysler Sebring was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 64-year-old male driver of the tractor and trailer, who was also wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to a Yankton hospital.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.