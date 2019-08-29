19-year-old woman arrested for kidnapping, assault with umbrella

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old Sioux Falls woman has been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Police say Reanna Johnson came across her ex-girlfriend, who was walking to see a relative near 3rd Street and Highland Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has a no-contact order against Johnson.

Johnson allegedly grabbed the victim, who is also 19-years-old, and brought her into her apartment. A knife was waved, but the victim was able to get the knife away. The suspect then grabbed an umbrella and started hitting the victim with an umbrella.

Someone in the apartment her the noise and called police, who arrived shortly.

There were only minor injuries.