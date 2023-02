MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Alan Larranagaraya

Alan Larranagaraya, 19, is wanted for aiding and abetting attempted murder.

Larranagaraya is 5’4″ and approximately 109 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.