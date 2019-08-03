19-year-old man killed in grain bin accident in Iowa

LYNNVILLE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities in central Iowa have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old man in a grain bin.

Television station KCCI reports that Mahaska County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the grain bin in Lynnville before 8 a.m. Friday. Officials say Benjamin Raymond Van Wyk died at the scene after becoming entangled in the grain bin’s auger.

An autopsy has been ordered. The death remains under investigation.

