19-year-old man facing multiple charges after threat with BB gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after threatening a hotel worker with BB gun on the 1500 block of West Russell Street Saturday night.

Police say 19-year-old Donovan Pigney was banging on a hotel door with a gun and was told by an employee to leave. He pointed the gun, later determined as a BB gun, at the employee and then ran away on foot. He left behind a bag with stolen items and a stolen vehicle he arrived in.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Pigney was arrested a few hours after the incident near 11th Street and Walts Avenue.