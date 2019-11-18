19-year-old man facing multiple charges after threat with BB gun

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after threatening a hotel worker with BB gun on the 1500 block of West Russell Street Saturday night. 

Police say 19-year-old Donovan Pigney was banging on a hotel door with a gun and was told by an employee to leave. He pointed the gun, later determined as a BB gun, at the employee and then ran away on foot. He left behind a bag with stolen items and a stolen vehicle he arrived in. 

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property. 

Pigney was arrested a few hours after the incident near 11th Street and Walts Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests