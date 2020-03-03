19-year-old man arrested after police find over 11 pounds of marijuana in a storage room

Sioux Falls police say a man is facing charges after authorities found over 11 pounds of marijuana in a storage room and an apartment.

Around 9 Monday night, police received a tip from a caller who said they saw a box with several packages of suspected drugs in a storage room at 2000 W Trevi Place.

Authorities received a search warrant for the storage room and the owner’s apartment. Police found over 11 pounds of marijuana in the storage room and a small amount in the apartment.

19-year-old Karoteh Kevin Suah, from Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute one pound or more of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.