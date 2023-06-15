ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager died in a two-vehicle crash near New Effington Wednesday evening.

Officials say a Harley Davidson golf cart was traveling westbound on Highway 127 when it crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F150 pickup traveling eastbound.

The 19-year-old driver of the golf cart died at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 70-year-old driver of the pickup and 69-year-old passenger were not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.