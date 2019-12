SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to Sgt. Rene Velasquez with the Sioux Falls Police Department, they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the area of West 49th Street and Louise Avenue.

Police made contact at around 7 p.m. with a 19-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Velasquez says there is no danger to the public.