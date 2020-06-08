19-year-old facing multiple charges after fatal crash Saturday in Lincoln County

A 19-year-old driver from Tea is now facing several charges including vehicular homicide after Saturday’s fatal crash.

The Lincoln County State’s Attorney alleges Corey Hofer was under the influence of alcohol and driving at excessive speeds which led to the crash one mile south of Tea Saturday night.

A 19-year-old male passenger died in the crash and an 18-year-old passenger was injured.

Along with vehicular homicide, Hofer is also charged with a DWI, simple assault, reckless driving and underage drinking.