SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A 19-year-old is in custody after leading Spencer Police on a chase Tuesday morning.

Spencer Police say they tried to pull over Brock Reinert over for a speeding infraction in the 600 block of Grand Ave. Reinert attempted to elude police by turning on W 8th Street and accelerated to speeds over 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Reinert lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of W 8th St and 4th Avenue W and struck a tree. Reinert exited the vehicle and was tased by police.

Reinert was taken into police custody and is being charged with eluding (aggravated misdemeanor), speeding, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to maintain control.