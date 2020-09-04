19-year-old arrested for rape, child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested for rape and child pornography for a relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said Blake Anthony McCrea was arrested after officers were called to an apartment Thursday night with concerns about a relationship between a 14-year-old girl and 19-year-old man.

In the investigation, police found naked pictures of the 14-year-old girl on McCrea’s phone. Police said the 14-year-old girl and McCrea told them the two were in a relationship. Someone told police they saw the 14-year-old and McCrea having sex.

“She’s under the age of consent,” Clemens said, adding that’s the reason for the rape charge.

In South Dakota, 16 years old is the minimum age for consent.