19-year-old arrested after burglary at Sioux Falls airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old woman, who broke into the Sioux Falls airport early Thursday morning, has been arrested after authorities in a different county found her in a stolen car.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Raven Dainel Sky Ruhlander was arrested in either Aurora or Davison County and transferred back to Minnehaha County. Ruhlander faces charges of grand theft and burglary.

Police said a woman broke a door at the airport with a rock, stole some money and fled in a stolen car. Officers reviewed airport surveillance video and learned the vehicle she fled in was stolen.

Bond was set at $10,000, according to Clemens.