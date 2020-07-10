19-year-old after fight, hit-and-run and crash in Sioux Falls

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a situation that started with a fight and ended with two different crashes. 

Police say 19-year old Tyson Christians had been drinking when got in a fight around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Police say Christians left with his girlfriend. Police say he took her keys and she got into the passenger seat. While they were driving, police say he hit her several times. 

She eventually took the keys and got out of the car. Police say Christians chased her, knocked her down, grabbed her keys and took off in her car. 

A little later, police say he rear ended a car and eventually crashed into an electrical box. Some bystanders held him until police arrived. 

Christians faces a list of charges including DWI, robbery, hit and run and simple assault.

