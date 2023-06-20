RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over four days the Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Departments will hold their 18th Annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive.

This community-driven event is located at Uptown Rapid shopping mall.

“When you come in and sign in to donate at the blood drive, we’ll ask if you want to sign in for Team Law or Team Fire. And whoever has the most votes by the end of the drive, gets to go home with this trophy you see here behind me,” RCPD Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina said.

Even though the two departments are competing, community support is the main focus.

“We have phenomenal support year after year, not only from the Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department, but the community, donors, and businesses. It’s really a truly, very awesome big community event that benefits a lot of patients at the end of the day,” Vitalant Communications Manager Tori Robbins said.

Over the course of this four-day event and friendly competition here in Rapid City, they’re expected to see just under 1,000 different people donating blood to the community.

“We strive to have four days on hand for each blood type. And right now we’re closer to that three-day mark, a little less than that three-day mark. Then of those critical O positive and O negative types, we’re at less than two days on hand.” Robbins Said

The timing of this event is to get ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday.

“This is the time of the year where people go on vacation, blood donations are not at the front of their minds. So this is an opportunity for us to partner with our friends at the Rapid City Fire Department, put on a friendly competition all with the goal of garnering blood donations,” Medina said.

If you would like to participate, you can schedule an appointment online. They are also accepting walk-ins. The event runs until Friday, June 23rd.