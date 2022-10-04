WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) – Since 2017, Midwest Honor Flight has been able to take more than one-thousand veterans to the nation’s capital. Those trips aren’t possible without the help of donations. The South Dakota American Legion helped fund the most recent mission.

Ed and Jeanette Mills were on the latest trip to Washington, D.C., through Midwest Honor Flight.

While Ed has been to the nation’s capital in the past, it was the first time for his wife.

“I’ve always looked forward to doing it and it’s amazing, too much to take in, but overall just so interesting and factual of things that you learn and relearn,” veteran Jeanette Mills said.

Both of them are Vietnam-era veterans.

The couple says there’s one part of the trip they won’t soon forget.

“The changing of the guard is something I’ve wanted to see all my life, and this whole trip made it worth it right there, even though it was raining, it was worth the deal,” veteran Ed Mills said.

This particular mission was sponsored by the South Dakota American Legion.

“A couple years ago, the American Legion accepted the challenge to fund an Honor Flight, the Legion Posts across South Dakota accepted the challenge, stood up, went to work, raised over $180,000 to fund this flight, Mission 13,” department commander, South Dakota American Legion, Doug Feltman said.

While Midwest Honor Flight has been able to take around 1,100 veterans since its start, there are still over 600 on the waiting list.

That’s why Honor Flight officials continue to be thankful for the support from local communities and organizations.

“Donations are vital to make these trips happen, our hope is we run out of veterans before we run out of money, we will continue to schedule flights as long as we have the funds to do so and just so grateful for the support for these last 13 flights to make these possible,” president and CEO of Midwest Honor Flight, Aaron Van Beek said.

Creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“It was something I wanted to see for a long time,” Ed Mills said.

An honor flight costs about $175,000. To donate, click here.