MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old who is accused of shooting a gun at a building.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a wanted poster of Damien Westra on social media Friday morning. The teenager is wanted for aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a building with people inside.

According to court documents, the incident happened late last week. If you know where Westra is, you can contact the sheriff’s office or crime stoppers.