SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Technology is helping Sioux Falls Police solve crimes.

Christian Pelton

Less than an hour after posting surveillance video on social media, Sioux Falls Police say the teenager in the video saw it and turned himself into police.

The robbery was one week ago today at the Speedway convenience store near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Police arrested 18-year-old Christian Pelton on robbery and theft charges.

Police say the weapon in the video was an airsoft gun.