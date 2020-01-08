18-year-old Sioux Falls man dropped off unconscious in a tote; SFPD investigating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault involving an 18-year-old Sioux Falls man being dropped off at a local emergency room in a tote.

Police say around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car pulled into an emergency room parking lot, pulled out a man, who was in a tote, and drove away. Police have identified the 18-year-old victim, who was unconscious and had “skull injuries.” Doctors said the man is facing life threatening injuries.

Police haven’t been able to talk with the victim and are trying to figure out what happened and where it happened. Authorities are following up on the car that dropped the man off and aren’t commenting on possible suspects involved.