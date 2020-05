An 18-year-old man was arrested after he threatened a group with a gun and fired shots at Burbank Beach, in Union County on Sunday.

According to authorities, Preston Moss, of Dakota Dunes pulled out a gun after an argument with a group of people.

Moss if facing a long list of charges that include two counts of felony aggravated assault, concealing a dangerous weapon to commit a felony, and commit or attempt to commit a felony with a weapon.