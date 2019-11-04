18-year-old man charged with stabbing man in leg

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing another man in the leg during a family dispute. 

Police said Boydroain McCormick, of Sioux Falls, is facing one charge of aggravated assault after stabbing a man in the leg with a knife. According to police, the victim was trying to separate a family argument when McCormick stabbed the victim. The victim was able to hold down the suspect until police arrived and arrested him. 

The victim only had a minor injury from the stabbing.

