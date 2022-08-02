CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.

The 18-year-old male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the Grand Caravan sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.