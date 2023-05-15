ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — One teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rock Valley, Iowa, officials say.

The Rock Valley Police Department was called to the crash early Saturday morning.

Officials say the 2015 Subaru left the roadway and struck a tree and a house.

The 18-year-old driver, Walter Lee Wynia of Boyden, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the juvenile passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.