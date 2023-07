LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrence County.

Officials say a motorcycle was traveling on Highway 14-A, near Lead, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Photo from the Lead Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver failed to navigate a curve in the road. Officials say the motorcycle then went into the ditch and hit an embankment.

The 18-year-old driver was life-flighted to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, officials say.