HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — An 18-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday evening.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a birthday party at the residence that day.

Later in the evening, according to officials, three male individuals entered the home. The homeowner did not want the men in the home and asked them to leave.

Officials say the three men left the home and entered a vehicle. At that time it is reported that six gunshots were fired toward the residence.

The gunshots came from the Dodge Dart the three men had entered, officials say. Witnesses said there was a fourth individual in the car.

The 18-year-old female victim was shot in the leg and has non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.