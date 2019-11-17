18-year-old identified in crash north of White

WHITE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the man who died in a one-vehicle crash north of White Thursday morning.

The department says the car was heading south on 478th Avenue when it left the road and hit a tree around 8:30 a.m. The driver, 18-year-old Sean Blom, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.