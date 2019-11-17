18-year-old identified in crash north of White

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
15crash_61626520621

WHITE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the man who died in a one-vehicle crash north of White Thursday morning.  

The department says the car was heading south on 478th Avenue when it left the road and hit a tree around 8:30 a.m. The driver, 18-year-old Sean Blom, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. 

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.  

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests