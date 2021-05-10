18-year-old facing charges of sexual contact with a child under 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old is facing accusations of having sexual contact with a minor.

Authorities say the teen was dating a 15-year-old girl, however, the girl’s mother thought there was a no-contact order to keep the 18-year-old away from the house.

A relative found the two teens in bed together — that’s when they found out there was no paperwork filed for a no-contact order.

Police arrested Gibson Meyers on charges of sexual contact with a child under 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor.

