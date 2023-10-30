SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the MMIP case we first told you about in 2022.

That July, the body of Maria Makes Him First was found in Pine Ridge. We were there as her loved ones gathered to say goodbye.

Now, more than a year later, an 18-year-old man is accused of killing her.

Jonathan Eagle Elk is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count is for Maria.

Makes Him First, the other is for 51-year-old Louis Swift Bird, who was killed two days later.

Court documents accuse Eagle Elk of beating them both to death.

He appeared in federal court today and pleaded not guilty.