18-year-old behind bars in connection with Sioux Falls’ first homicide of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old is behind bars in connection with Sioux Falls’ first homicide of 2021.

Tuesday afternoon police arrested Asher Parks. He’s accused of shooting a 19-year-old man several times in central Sioux Falls.

Parks now faces a long list of charges, including murder.

The shooting happened at 12:30 Tuesday morning, but investigators were still on the scene when daylight broke in the city’s first homicide of the year.

They say it happened at an apartment house on the 200 block of North French Avenue.

Police say three people were inside, including the suspect Asher Parks.

Investigators say Parks and the 19-year-old victim knew each other and got into an argument. That’s when the situation escalated.

“The suspect ended up using a handgun and shot the victim several times,” Sam Clemens Sioux Falls Police Information Officer said.

Police say when Parks left the apartment, the victim’s mother called 911. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released as authorities notify family members.

Police had a good description of Parks and what he was wearing and began scouring the neighborhood.

Two hours later, officers found Parks walking just east of downtown and took him into custody.

“We believe we found the weapon, the suspect did not have that with him when he was taken into custody, but officers found it nearby we still need to do some checking to make sure that was the weapon that was used, but we believe we found the handgun that was used in the homicide,” Clemens said.

Parks is being held on a $1 million bond.

At this time, police don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved. Investigators are still waiting on an autopsy and a toxicology report.

According to court records, this is Parks’ second arrest in a matter of days. On Thursday he was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and causing bodily injury. He was released from jail on Friday on a personal recognizance bond.

Parks is also scheduled to go on trial one week from today. In that case, he’s accused of obstructing an officer.