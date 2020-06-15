1  of  2
18-year-old arrested with stolen guns early Monday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop by Sioux Falls police led to an arrest of an 18-year-old man with stolen firearms in his car early Monday morning. 

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Omot Musa Karlo was stopped for a traffic violation at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East 8th Street. 

Police said Karlo ran off after being pulled over but was quickly caught by police. Police found some marijuana and some stolen guns. Clemens said the guns were stolen from Minnehaha County. 

Omot faces drug charges and possession of stolen property.

