COVID-19 in South Dakota: 94 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 101; Active cases at 904

18-year-old arrested for DWI after driving into police barricades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars following a separate incident near a deadly crash on Cliff Avenue Thursday morning.

Sioux Falls police put up barricades near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue to investigate a deadly crash. Officials say around 7:50 a.m., a woman drove into the barricades and drove off with one still on her vehicle.

Police later caught up with her in a nearby neighborhood. When the driver pulled over, she hit the curb and ran into a parked vehicle.

18-year-old Lydia Berhanu Redda of Sioux Falls was arrested for DWI, reckless driving and hit and run. Police say her BPT was .182.

