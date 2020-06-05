18-year-old arrested for assaulting a law officer and abuse of a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail tonight facing a list of charges.

Police say it started with a domestic call where a woman said Kylar Nelson had grabbed their child that was in a car seat. Police say Nelson put the child in his car but didn’t attach the car seat. Nelson was getting ready to drive away when police arrived.

“The car was still running, the car was still in drive and the driver wouldn’t put it in park. So, the officer reached in the window to try to either put the car in park or turn the car off. The driver grabbed the officer and threatened to drive off with the officer hanging out,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The officer was able to get away and eventually got Nelson out of the car. The child was not hurt. Nelson faces several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and abuse or cruelty to a minor.