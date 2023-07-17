SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars in Sioux Falls for allegedly threatening people who had offered him lunch.

Anthony Barrera

Investigators say Anthony Barrera approached some people painting in the downtown area.

Police say he ate lunch with the painters and then pointed what looked like a gun at the group.

Officers say Barrera threatened to kill them because he was “with a cartel.”

Authorities say he did not have a gun, instead, it was a loaded magazine.

Barrera was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault.