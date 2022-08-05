SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man.

Around 1 Friday morning police got a report of a man who was walking on North Cliff, covered in blood.

The victim later showed up at a hospital.

“At an alternate location an investigation would reveal that the male got into an altercation with another male and was stabbed multiple times during that incident,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said.

Damon Grimes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.