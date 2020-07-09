18-year-old arrested after shooting at car near 46th Street and Holbrook Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police said he shot at vehicle while driving on a city street Wednesday night.

Police received a call from a victim shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said she was heading west on 41st Street when she noticed a Mustang driving recklessly, but didn’t think anything of it.

Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the caller planned on making a left turn when the Mustang began tailgating and following her onto Holbrook Avenue.

Clemens said when they neared 46th Street, the caller heard a noise but continued to drive another block before she pulled over. She said the Mustang drove away. The caller went back to the 46th Street area to ask someone outside if they heard the noise. The person who was outside noticed a bullet hole in her parked car.

Officials said when the caller and the Mustang neared 46th Street and Holbrook Avenue, the Mustang went to pass the car in the residential area. A person in the Mustang fired a gun and it struck the woman’s car.

Clemens said the bullet hit the trunk and exited through the rear fender. Then the bullet hit two parked vehicles in a garage. A homeowner was outside near the garage when the incident happened, nobody was hurt.

Between the driver and the homeowner, Clemens said they were able to give a detailed description of the Mustang. Officers later caught up with the vehicle near the Falls Park Farmer’s Market.

The backseat passenger ended up being the person who fired the gun. The officers found the gun and marijuana in the passenger’s backpack.

18-year-old David Dakota Duinkerken of Sioux Falls was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, two counts of discharge of firearm at a car, intentional damage to property, reckless discharge of firearm and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.