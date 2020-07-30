18-year-old arrested after a stabbing in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teen is behind bars after a Wednesday night stabbing.

At the Sioux Falls police briefing on Thursday, Sgt. Robert S. Forster said police responded to a stabbing in the area of 11th Street and Summit Avenue Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old man in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. An ambulance took the man “load and go” to a hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery.

After investigating, police arrested 18-year-old Jared Lee LaFramboise of Sioux Falls for aggravated assault and simple assault.

Forster said the victim remains in critical condition on Thursday. He says the investigation is ongoing.

